High court rescinds arrest warrant for overlord of Mamprugu, kingmakers over enskinment of rival Bawku Naba

The Bolgatanga High Court has today rescinded a warrant for the arrest of the overlord of Mamprugu Naa Mahami Bahagu Sheriga II and his kingmakers.

However the u-turn by the court did not include the rival Bawku Naba, Alhaji Seidu Abagre Kulig which means he is still under arrest.

This comes few days after the same court issued the warrant for their arrest for roles in the enskinment on Wednesday.

Soldiers deployed by the government to Nalerigu in the North East Region of Ghana to arrest a usurper chief of the volatile Bawku town on Sunday night (19 February 2023) had to retreat after a phalanx of local rebels resisted their mission, occasioning a near-fatal standoff.

Following the standoff, the youth rebels vandalised a nearby police station and an office of the governing New Patriotic Party in the area.

Warrant issued

warrant rescinded

The irate youth also burnt old tyres at Walewale road blocking commuters from Accra to Bolga and Bawku.

Just recently, the government renewed the recurrent curfew in the area following the killing of some 10 civilians by the army in relation to the decades-old chieftaincy conflict that has plagued the area.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as “illegal and a threat to National Security.”

It also directed the security agencies to arrest any person who parades himself as the Bawku Naba beside the duly gazetted, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

“Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

“Any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly in accordance with law,” the statement added.