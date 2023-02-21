You have nothing over me except height - Stephen Amoah clashes with Ato Forson at vetting

Deputy Trade Minister-designate, Dr. Stephen Amoah was not ready to be grilled on Tuesday, February 21, when he appeared before the vetting committee.

During the turn of the Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Dr. Amoah matched him boot-for-boot with his answers.

The Minority Leader initially asked, “Can you agree with me that the government, even though they are increasing taxes or increasing revenue through the introduction of taxes, needs to cut down on expenditure since expenditure has gone up by GHS82 billion?”

In his reply, Stephen Amoah said “I agree with you, Sir.”

When probed whether he will sacrifice part of his salary to reduce the expenditure of government, Dr. Stephen Amoah took a defensive position.

According to him, if the Minority Leader agrees to cut his salary, then he will also do the same.

“Mr. Chairman, I think I said something here, my knowledgeable Dr Ato Forson and I, the only difference is the height, so the way we are brothers if he sees me on the corridor and he says brother let us cut [our salaries] and he cuts his, I will cut mine,” Dr. Stephen Amoah, the MP for Nhyiaeso replied.