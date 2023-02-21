NIGERIA: Landlord refuses to take his rent fee because tenant belongs to a different political party

21.02.2023 LISTEN

The upcoming general elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria are revealing some mind-blowing issues.

Amid the electioneering campaign period, a landlord whose tenant’s rent is due has refused to take another rent advance.

The landlord has refused to take his rent money because he belongs to a different political party.

According to a popular Nigerian comedian, Dr. Craze, known in private life as Emmanuel Iwueke, who shared the news on his Twitter page, the two (the landlord and his tenant) have not been on speaking terms for over a year now due to their difference in politics.

Dr. Craze, also known as Craze Clown, advised his fellow citizens to continue living in peace and harmony and never allow political differences to shred them apart.

"Let’s not allow this election to make us enemies. My friend's landlord isn’t talking to him since last year because they are politically different. Time for rent has passed, but pride won’t let the landlord ask for his rent," his tweet reads.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are set to go to the polls on Saturday, February 25.