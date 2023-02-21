Rev. Kusi Boateng absent in Court; ordered to serve Ablakwa through Parliament

21.02.2023 LISTEN

The General Jurisdiction 12 of the Accra High Court on Tuesday, February 21 heard the contempt case filed against North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by Rev. Kusi Boateng, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat.

In court today, the applicant Rev. Kusi Boateng was not in court. He was, however, represented by his lawyers.

Speaking to journalists after the case was adjourned, South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor disclosed that the Minority is strongly behind Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“The matter has been adjourned sine die for the applicants to put their House in order. The court has directed them to do the appropriate thing by having him served as constitutionally provided through the Speaker of Parliament.

“When that is done then the processes that we have elected to be filed as a matter of consequences, we can rely on it to file further processes as a result of proper service. Until that is done there is no matter,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor told journalists.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah shared the view that it appears Rev. Osei Kusi is running away from his own case.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely until the service is done properly.