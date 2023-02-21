DDEP: Gov’t announces final principal amounts of new bonds

The Ministry of Finance on behalf of government has issued a press release to announce the final principal of new bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

“In anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on 21st February 2023, the Government announces the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs,” parts of a press release from the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The release adds that capitalised terms used but not defined shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Exchange Memorandum.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that it is also reproducing in Appendix B [attached] hereto the Exchange Consideration Ratios by Holder Category in order to assist Eligible Holders to calculate the allocation of New Bonds they will receive.

All new Bonds will be credited to the holder's securities account at the Central Securities Depository (CSD) from which their Eligible Bonds were tendered per the release from the Ministry of Finance.

Below is a table from the release confirming the final principal amounts of new bonds: