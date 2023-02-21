Bawku: Assembly members to boycott 66 independence day celebration over illegal enskinment of rival Bawku Naba

Assembly members in the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region have vowed to boycott the 66th Independence Day celebration on 6th March 2023.

They have also threatened to boycott other government activities over the purported installation of a rival chief for Bawku aside the gazetted, Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

The assemblymembers have given government a 72hour ultimatum to reverse the purported installation of the rival chief, arrest the overlord of Mamprugu Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdullai Sheriga II, his Kingmakers and the rival chief Alhaji Seidu Bagre.

Failure to heed their demands, according to them, will compel them to also pass a vote of no confidence on the Bawku West District Chief Executive for his stoning silence over the latest happenings in the area.

The 49 members both elected and appointed assembly members made this known at an emergency meeting at the forecourt of the Bawku West District Assembly today.

Below is the full statement:

EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE BAWKU WEST DISTRICT ASSEMBLY ON THE PURPORTED ENSKINMENT OF ALHAJI SEIDU BAGRE AS CHIEF OF BAWKU BY THE NAYIRI

(PRESS CONFERENCE)

Honourable Assembly Members, Friends of the Media, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen. We have gathered here today not on our usual business of the Bawku West District Assembly. The purpose of our gathering here is on the peace and security of Kusaug – The land of our ancestors.

Honourable Assembly Members, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, as you are aware that since November, 2021, Bawku and for that matter Kusaug has known no peace. A group of handful Bawku Mamprusis and bloodthirst bandits have taken the law into their own hands resulting in the loss of precious lives and properties.

Honourable Assembly Members, our loud silence on the criminal activities in Kusaug never suggested that we are cowards but peace-loving and law-abiding citizens. The continuous premature ejaculation of the Bawku Mamprusis or their agents aided by the Nayiri must stop now or never.

Honourable Assembly Members, Friends of the media, on Wednesday, 15th February, 2023, the good people of Kusaug learnt with dismay the illegality and lawlessness of the Nayire, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdullai Sheriga II and his King Makers, who are purported to have enskinned Alhaji Seidu Bagre as a parallel Chief for Bawku and for that matter the Paramount seat of the Kusaug Traditional Area. We see this illegality of the Nayiri and his cohorts as a threat to the Independence and freedom of the Kusaug Kingdom.

Honourable Assembly Members, we have gathered here today as members of the Bawku West District Assembly also known as Kusaug Toende District to unanimously condemn the purported enskinment done by the Nayiri as null and void; it is ultra vires and of no effect under the laws of the Republic of Ghana.

Honourable Assembly Members, we want to make it clear to the Nayire to respect the laws of Ghana and the Supreme Court ruling of 2003 under PNDCL75 and article 270 and 277 of the 1992 constitution.

We again ask the Nayiri to respect the report of the committee Appointed by His Excellency, The Acting governor-General to enquire into and its findings on the claim of Abugrago Azoka to have been elected or appointed and installed as Chief of the Kusasi Area.

Honourable Assembly Members, we would also like to cease this opportunity and called on the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo and Mahamadu Bawumia government to walk their talk. We are of the belief that government is paying lip service and politics as far as the Bawku skin is concerned.

We also want to create awareness to the Nayiri that Kusuag is different from Mamprugu with clear cut administrative Districts and nobody under the sun in this modern-day Ghana can change the narrative.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media, just yesterday, 20th February, 2023 we all saw media reportage of burning of tyres and road blockage at Walewale, the capital of West Mamprusi District, preventing vehicular and human movement. This was purposely done in search for Kusasi to cause mayhem. We want Ghanaians to know that these are the Bawku Mamprusi bandits who have gone to cause such trouble.

We further call on government and civil society groups/organizations to ensure that there is freedom of movement for every Ghanaian irrespective of their geographical or demographical location.

We also want to sound a word of caution to the Nayire and his subjects (Mamprusis) that there has never been a situation in the history of this land where Mamprusi ever conquered Kusasis and it shall never happen.

Admittedly, it was the Kusasi who conquered the Mamprusi, Naa Bariga’s army in the year 1895 at the Kugri Division.

By far and large, ladies and gentlemen of the media, the Nayiri cannot claim dominancy over Kusaug because the Kusasi are the majority with total population of 2.2 in percentage terms, whereas, Mamprusis are only 1.1. it is on record that the Kusasi are the second largest tribe in the whole of Northern Ghana.

Honourable Assembly Members, Friends of the media, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, we the members of the Bawku West District Assembly give government a 72hr ultimatum to ensure that the illegality that took place on the 15th February, 2023 is reversed otherwise we shall undertake the following:

The whole of the Kusaug Kingdom shall boycott the impending 6th March activities and other subsequent national events.

We shall also pass a vote of no confidence on the Bawku West District Chief Executive for being mute on this all-important security issue.

Honourable Assembly Members, Friends of the media, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, in as much as we are determined to undertake the above actions, we wish to call on the good people of Kusuag to remain calm as we go through the due processes of the law to bring back sanity to the entire Kusaug and Upper East in general.

LONG LIVE THE ZUGRAN, NABA ASIGIRI ABUGURAGO AZOKA II

LONG LIVE KUSAUG

LONG LIVE GHANA.