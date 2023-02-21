Court orders Kusi Boateng’s lawyers to serve Ablakwa properly

An Accra High Court has directed lawyers for the Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustees, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, to stop the ambush and properly serve North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa contempt charges against him.

Lawyers of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi filed a contempt application against Mr Ablakwa after he allegedly kicked an interim injunction obtained in connection with a defamation suit filed against him.

But the court today, Tuesday, 21 February 2023, noted that the MP had not been properly served regarding the contempt application as required by law and, thus, directed Rev. Kusi Boateng’s lawyers to file the necessary processes with the Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Ablakwa is accusing Rev Kusi Boateng of double identity and conflict of interest with regards to some monies paid to his company from funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

Acording to Mr Ablakwa, Rev Kusi Boateng also has the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, different mothers and different date of births on multiple national Id’s such as passport and Ghana card.

Rev Kusi Boateng secured a 10-day injunction on 3 February 2023 barring the North Tongu lawmaker from making any further disclosures of his private documents, correspondence and communication.

Source: Classfmonline.com