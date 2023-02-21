Fake soldiers grabbed over galamsey extortions at Konongo

Some 13 men dressed in military uniforms, have been arrested at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

They, allegedly, extorted monies from some small-scale miners at Asiwa and other areas in the Bosome Freho District.

The suspects were reported to have on Friday extorted monies from people at the mining site.

They were on their way to Accra with their booty when an alarm was blown, and they were arrested on the Kumasi-Accra road.

The suspects, reports indicated, had posed as officials of the National Security when they stormed the mining sites.

According to reports, the suspects initially resisted arrest but were eventually overpowered by their captors.

An assortment of firearms and stones, believed to be gold-bearing, were retrieved from them during their arrest.

All the arrested people have since been caged in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, as investigation continues.

