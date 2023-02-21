C/R: Lifeless body of man in his 50s found decomposing in his room at Mankessim

A man has been found dead in his room at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The body of the man believed to be in his mid-50s was found by residents already decomposing in his room on Sunday, February 19.

The deceased has since been identified as Kwame Entie.

Residents who have been left saddened and mourning note that the deceased had not been feeling well for a while before his sad demise.

Recently, he was not seen in the area but it was assumed that he might have travelled to see his family.

However, over the weekend, some residents were alarmed when they realised that a strange odour was emanating from the room of the deceased.

Curious to find out what it was, residents came together and decided to alert the Police to investigate.

Kwame Entie was found dead with his body already decomposing when the police broke into his room.

The body of the deceased was subsequently picked up and deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the Police are investigating to ascertain the cause of his death.