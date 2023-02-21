BECE: Don't rush for placement if you get more than aggregate 25— Bentil

Private legal practitioner Mr Kofi Bentil has advised Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who obtained more than an aggregate 25 to consider rewriting the papers rather than looking for placement into Senior High Schools.

Mr Bentil who is also a Vice President at Imani Africa said in a Facebook post that “Free Unsolicited advise, If you get more than aggregate 25, and you have sense, you will write again instead of try to get placement.”

A Former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah also said there is a need to reflect on what he describes as a disturbing national issue following the BECE candidates who obtained aggregates 25 and 35.

He described this situation as worrying for which steps must be taken to correct it.

Following the release of the Computerised School Selection Placement, some parents thronged placement centers to register their displeasure over the inability of their wards to secure the school of their choice.

“I had an aggregate 34 but I didn't get a school placement. A classmate had 35 and got his first-choice school,” a student also said.

This caused several social media activists to comment on the performance of the students.

Commenting on this in a tweet, Dr Omane Boamah said “Don't turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into butt of jokes! Let's pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE”.

—3news.com