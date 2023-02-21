Air Quality: EPA cautions persons with asthma, lung diseases to limit outdoor activities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cautioned persons with asthma, and lung diseases as well as older adults, children and pregnant women who are considered at greater risk of suffering from poor air quality, to reduce their outdoor activities.

The EPA said “High particulate levels may cause irritation of the eyes, nose and vulnerable groups such as people with asthma, lung diseases, older adults children and pregnant women are considered at greater risk.”

A statement issued by the agency said “The EPA wishes to entreat vulnerable groups to reduce outdoor activities where necessary.”

Accra has been ranked as the worst major city in the world as regards air quality.

Together with Lahore, Pakistan, Ghana's capital city is ranked in the 'Very Unhealthy' category.

With 212 US AQI, Accra is some 90 points shy of the 'Hazardous' air quality category, the worst on the scale.

The past couple of days has seen hazy conditions in the capital city.

Many have attributed it to the intensity of the Harmattan season.

However, the weather is turning out to be one of pollution.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) also said the “dryness and decreased visibility”, which constitute dust lifted from Chad, Sudan and Niger, “may take some time to clear”.

“ These conditions are expected to persist at varying intensities over the next few days.

“ However, it is expected that there will be a relaxation in the intensity during the week and consequently,” a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of GMeT, Eric Asuman, said.

The general public has, therefore, been advised to keep hydrated, follow fire safety precautions, cover foods and water to prevent dust from settling on them, wash fruits thoroughly before taking them and wearing nose masks to reduce effect on people allergic to dust.

—3news.com