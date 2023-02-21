BECE: If you get more than aggregate 25 and you have sense you will rewrite – Kofi Bentsil

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Kofi Bentil has indicated that it is not the best advice for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates who had more than an aggregate 25 to go for placement into Senior High Schools.

Following the release of the 2022 BECE results, it has come to light that many people had aggregate 30 and over.

Since last week, parents of children with such grades have been trying to get placement into schools after they failed to secure placement in their preferred schools.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Mr. Kofi Bentsil in a Facebook post has stressed that if anyone gets more than aggregate 25 and the person has sense, it will be better to rewrite the BECE.

“Free Unsolicited advise, If you get more than aggregate 25, and you have sense, you will write again instead of try to get placement,” the Private legal practitioner said in his post.

Meanwhile, a former Minister for Communications & Presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Omane Boamah has indicated that the rampant aggregate 35 and 25 in BECE is very worrying in recent times.

He proposes that such results are taken as a national problem and addressed head-on.

“Don't turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25... into butt of jokes! Let's pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem,” he said in a post on Twitter.