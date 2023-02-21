Minister-designate for Chieftaincy ‘Asabee’ kicks against same-sex marriage

The Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as ‘Asabee’ has stated his view about same-sex marriage.

Answering questions at his vetting on Monday, February 20, he said he totally rejects people of the same sex getting married and opposes its legalisation.

“Same-sex legalising in Ghana, I am opposed to it,” Stephen Asamoah Boateng emphasised.

Already, there is an anti-LGBTQ+ bill before Parliament that is seeking to criminalise the act.

According to Asabee, Ghana’s traditional authorities are lifted higher to the dignified and noble status after sticking to various morals over the years.

During his vetting, he proposed that the leadership of Christians and Muslims is given the maximum support.

He said as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, he will make sure the two religions continue to stay united, adding that he will address various conflicts through consultation.

“Our Christian and Moslem leadership must be given the necessary support so they can get congregation to understand that we are one nation which is a sovereign state … so my role is to make sure that we all work together on this aspect and not bring trouble. In the case of conflict, we will manage it and jaw jaw,” Stephen Asamoah Boateng said.