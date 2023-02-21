V/R: Ketu South Municipal Hospital to get expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The facility is expected to have Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Data available at the hospital shows that there has been an increase in the number of neonates and pre-term babies either delivered at the hospital or referred from other health facilities.

The Ketu South Municipal Hospital improvised a section of the Maternity Ward in the year 2016 with four staff, providing 24 hours services to the preterm and newborns.

Since its inception it is the only neonatal intensive care unit within the municipality serving all the government and private hospitals, Health Centers, CHPS compounds, and neighboring facilities from the Republic of Togo.

The hospital has succumbed to the high demand and pressure from the over 2000+ cases seen without a properly furnished facility resulting in mortality.

In the wake of these, Mr Divine Kporha through the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation has received DAP funding from the Australian High Commission, Ghana towards the establishment of a fully furnished facility to support preterm babies and neonates would immensely contribute to the positive health outcomes of the community.

At the commencement of the project, the Medical Superintendent Dr Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu said he was delighted that the construction of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has commenced.

He also extended immense gratitude to the Foundation and the Australian Government for this huge intervention that has come at the right time and pledged the commitment of Hospital Management to support the start of the project to completion.

The Vice President of the Mental Health and Well-being Foundation, Mr Divine Kporha on behalf of the President Dr Francis Acquah thanked the High Commission for the support and partnership in the construction of the hospital’s NICU.

He stated the Foundation's commitment to using their human and financial capital to support the local community towards even more developmental projects in the future.

Mr Kporha disclosed that through a needs assessment, they settled on constructing and equipping the NICU to support more preterm babies being delivered but struggle to survive due to the unavailability of beds and equipment.

The facility when completed will house Low and High Dependency Wards, a Nurses Station, a Breast Milk Expression Room, a Kangaroo Mother Care Unit, Mother's Wellness Center, Nurse's/Doctor’s Rest Room, medical store and a sanitary area.

The project is expected to be completed by end of April, 2023.