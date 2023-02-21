I paid a friend to impregnate my wife but he’s back claiming the child – An impotent man cries

21.02.2023 LISTEN

An impotent man has shared a bleak story about how he got his son through a friend.

The man who is rich but has issues impregnating women said his first marriage and other relationships collapsed for the same reason.

But due to his zeal to keep the second one and prevent himself from further embarrassment, the man with his identity hidden disclosed on the confession show with Ms. Nancy, aired on Accra-based TV3, that he contracted his worker, who was a friend, to help him.

Without the woman’s consent, he drugged her on the day of their anniversary and made the friend sleep with her, which his wife became pregnant, according to him.

The agreement, he said was to change the life of his friend by sponsoring him to abroad with some money to start a new life and never return to Ghana, which he accepted.

But after several years, the biological father of the son whom he contracted is claiming the child despite the initial agreement.

The man is currently in a state of dilemma because his wife did not know about this, making it very difficult to discuss it with her as well as the fear of losing his joy, the child.

“To not lose my second wife, I have a friend who wasn’t well-to-do. He was actually one of my workers. I spoke to him and said I want him to sleep with my wife and impregnate her.

“I promised to take him abroad once my wife is pregnant. I promised him a better life. So I bought him a house in the States and set up a business for him. In return, he never has to return to Ghana or contact my wife,” he stated.