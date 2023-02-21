Ayawaso West Wougon by-election violence: Commission of inquiry never said I caused it – Bryan Acheampong

21.02.2023 LISTEN

Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has clarified the allegations of him having a hand in the 2019 disturbances that marred the Ayawaso West Wougon by-election.

The election held to replace the late MP, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko led to gunshot wounds as some national security operatives allegedly tortured some NDC supporters.

The former Minister of State at the National Security has been blamed by many for deploying the security operatives who caused the havoc.

But when asked about it on Monday, February 20, before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee during his ministerial vetting, the Abetifi MP said he had no hand in it.

He asserted that the over 500-page report didn’t mention him as the mastermind — the reason the white paper never indicted him.

“This is not in any way to justify what happened in Ayawaso. But in the 500-plus page report [of the Commission of Inquiry], there wasn’t any part that mentioned that I authorized it.

“So everybody including myself was surprised and afraid that my name found expression in the conclusion that I should be reprimanded. That is why the White Paper rejected that recommendation because it failed to establish the factual basis that I authorized that operation,” the ministerial nominee said.

He stressed, “For Ayawaso West Wuogon, I did not authorise it. I didn't know anything about it. When I had the opportunity to speak, I spoke in the collective that yes I knew of the SWAT team.”

“I have been briefed about the operations and I said at an Fm station in Nkawkaw that I was unhappy with the way the operation was carried out and that if I was there responsible, I would have done a much finer job than those there did,” Mr. Acheampong further explained.