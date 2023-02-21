Bawku situation complex but can be resolved — Chieftaincy Minister-designate

21.02.2023 LISTEN

Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy Stephen Asamoah Boateng has said the situation in Bawku in the Upper East region is complex but can be resolved.

He told TV3’s Komla Kluste in an interview after his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 20 that “It is a very complex situation but it can be resolved.”

He further said the issues in Bawku have to do with maintaining law and order.

He has, therefore, charged authorities to ensure there is law and order.

He said “First of all, the current situation is maintaining law and order, that is government business, so state authorities must maintain law and order and bring peace.

“There is the underlying issue of chieftaincy and land matters and I said during my vetting that you need to jaw-jaw. Luckily for me, I know some of them, most of them personally. I was at the local government so I know Nayiri, I know the Bawku area very well.

“It calls for calm, we are a sovereign nation, we cannot fight among ourselves, it is a daunting task but I think I am up to it. I do consult a lot of people, I also pray to get direction and wisdom, that is what I need, I need a lot of wisdom from.”

Last week, the government condemned the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba at Nalerigu on Wednesday, February 15.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information said Naa Asigri Azoka II is still the Bawku Naba.

The King of the Maprugu Traditional area Naa Bohugu Mahami I was reported to have enskinned Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the new chief for Bawku on Wednesday, February 15 at the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu.

But the government in a statement condemned the act and directed the security to arrest anyone who holds himself as such.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” the government said.

“Government further reiterates that Naba Asigri Azoka I is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.

“The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself as Bawku Nana,” it added.

-3news.com