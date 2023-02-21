Ablakwa lauds Akufo-Addo for using Ghana’s presidential jet on his latest travel

21.02.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has heaped praise on President Akufo-Addo for heeding Ghanaians’ call to avoid luxurious flights for his foreign trips.

The MP who has consistently been tracking Akufo-Addo’s expensive jets travels said the President, in his recent trip, used Ghana’s presidential aircraft (a Dassault Falcon 900 EX).

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that the President has, by that act of obedience, saved Ghanaian taxpayers an amount of GHC6.5 million for using the presidential jet to travel to the Munich Security Conference and AU meetings in Addis Ababa.

“I can confirm from our unimpeachable tracking that for President Akufo-Addo's latest travel to the Munich Security Conference and AU meetings in Addis Ababa, he used Ghana's Presidential Jet (Dassault Falcon 900 EX) for the entire 17hr:53min flight time. He returned to Accra at 11:40 pm last night.

“By this commendable conduct and having regard for the current luxury VIP private jet market rate, the President has saved the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer some €480,000 (GHC6.5 million) by avoiding his favourite profligate luxury chartered jet," he wrote in a tweet.

According to him, the president should continue exhibiting this kind of attitude to save the country from wastage.

"This is the prudent presidential conduct Ghanaians have been demanding for years—a sensitive and frugal leadership which could have saved Ghana over GHC100million and perhaps averted the current economic crisis," parts of the MP’s tweet added.