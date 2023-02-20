Akufo-Addo’s use of Ghana’s Presidential Jet to Germany, Ethiopia saved the country GHS6.5 million – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided information on his tracking of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest travels to Ethiopia and Germany.

In a post on social media, the MP said his tracking revealed that the President changed from the luxurious private jets and opted to use the recently serviced Ghanaian Presidential Jet.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the use of Ghana’s Presidential Jet saved the country a sum of GHS6.5 million.

“I can confirm from our unimpeachable tracking that for President Akufo-Addo’s latest travel to the Munich Security Conference and AU meetings in Addis Ababa, he used Ghana’s Presidential Jet (Dassault Falcon 900 EX) for the entire 17hr:53min flight time. He returned to Accra at 11:40 pm last night.

“By this commendable conduct, and having regard for the current luxury VIP private jet market rate, the President has saved the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer some €480,000 (GHS6.5million) by avoiding his favourite profligate luxury chartered jet,” the North Tongu MP said in a post on Facebook.

In his post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commends President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and notes that he hopes this will not be the last time the president uses the Presidential jet.

“This is the prudent presidential conduct Ghanaians have been demanding for years — a sensitive and frugal leadership which could have saved Ghana over GHS100 million and perhaps averted the current economic crisis.

“We hope President Akufo-Addo continues on this refreshing path till he leaves office,” Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa shared.