Rashid Pelpuo appointed African Climate Envoy

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Hassan Abdul-Raship Pelpuo has been appointed the Climate Envoy for African by the Clover Climate Alliance.

Clover Climate Alliance is a social movement, a Citizens Assembly of 100 million Gen-Z and Millennials well-positioned to make a measurable difference in climate and sustainability challenges.

Dr Abdul-Rashid who is also the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament per this appointment has thus become part of the core team of the Alliance in executing its mission of mobilization, incentivizing and empowering 100 million young people globally on several climate oriented initiatives as the world prepares for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) to be held in Dubai.

Speaking to journalists on his new appointment, Dr Pelpuo expressed readiness to mobilise and work with young people and other identifiable groups including parliamentarians and governments across Africa to help minimise the negative impact of climate change on the continent by 2030.

Clover Climate Alliance at a press conference in COP27 held in Egypt in November 2022, announced the launch of the pilot of US$100 million Clover Climate Fund; a climate investment fund to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM).

Dr Pelpuo explained that the Clover Climate Alliance will work in partnership with various African countries in synergy to achieve their climate policy objectives.

He identified sustainable agricultural practice as one potential focus to ensure the environment is protected against the devastating effects of climate change.

The new Africa climate envoy said climate change is real and urged the public to accept the reality and help efforts to minimize the impact on livelihoods.

The Wa Central representative was recently appointed President of the African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development.

Hon Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo has been a lawmaker since 2005 and served as Minister for Youth and Sports, Deputy Majority Leader, member of the Pan African Parliament in South Africa, Minister of State responsible for Public Private Partnership and served as a Member of the Economic Management Team.