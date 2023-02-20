Act swiftly and arrest fraudulent Kusi Boateng – ASEPA urges Police

The Alliance for Social Equity And Public Accountability (ASEPA) has dragged Rev. Kusi Boateng before the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

On Monday, February 20, ASEPA formally filed a Criminal Complaint against Rev. Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the National Cathedral Board over his fraudulent identities contrary to Sections 251, 215, and 132 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960(Act 29).

ASEPA in its complaints cites offenses including Deceit of a Public Officer, Deceit of a Court by Personation, as well as Defrauding by False Pretences, under sections 251, 215, and 132 respectively.

Confirming that the complaint has been filed successfully, the Alliance for Social Equity And Public Accountability has called on the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly on the matter.

ASEPA wants Rev. Kusi Boateng, aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to be arrested immediately and arraigned before Court over the deceit of a court by personation among the other offences cited in the complaint.

Below is a copy of the complaint by ASEPA: