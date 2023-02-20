Gov’t doing exact opposite of common-sense approach needed to reverse Ghana’s horrific economic decline – Ato Forson

20.02.2023 LISTEN

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has lambasted the ruling government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what it describes as the wrong approach to saving the country’s ailing economy.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s government is using the exact opposite of the common-sense approach needed to reverse Ghana’s horrific economic decline.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, February 20, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the actions of the President and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appear unwilling to take responsibility for the economic crisis confronting the country.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is doing the exact opposite of the reasonable, common-sense approach needed to reverse the horrific decline of our economy and its corresponding effect on the quality of life of Ghanaians.

“Even as they promise the deprivation of pensioners and millions of bondholders of monies due them on a narrative of burden-sharing, President Akufo-Addo, and Alhaji Bawumia continue to act in ways that clearly show that they are unprepared to even shoulder responsibility for the destruction of our economy. Indeed, instead of serious and impactful cuts in government expenditure, more expense continues to be added to the burden of the taxpayer,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said in his press briefing.

The Minority in Parliament stresses that it is clear that all the suffering and pain of Ghanaians are because of the gross economic mismanagement by President Akufo-Addo, Alhaji Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta in whose hands the citizenry entrusted the public purse.

The Minority believes that in the midst of the country’s economic crisis of such magnitude, conventional wisdom teaches that a responsible government must take basic steps and cut its coat according to its size, so its behavior must reflect the terrible times.

In the press briefing, the Minority said it will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.

Dr. Ato Forson explains that this will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret.