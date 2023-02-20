Spare Ghanaians the agony of waking up tomorrow to see Ofori-Atta still as Finance Minister; sack him now — Minority

20.02.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has reiterated its call to the government for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a press briefing on Monday, February 20, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister and spare Ghanaians the agony of waking up tomorrow to see the Minister still at post.

“…we reiterate our call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta whose gross incompetence in managing our economy has assumed legendary status. The President must spare Ghanaians the agony of waking up tomorrow to see Ken Ofori-Atta still in charge of the economy,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

The Minority in Parliament is also demanding that all job-for-the-boys’ appointments made by the government since President Akufo-Addo became President are scrapped.

“Immediate scrapping of all amorphous creations and waste-pipe, job-for-the-boys’ appointments since the assumption of office of President Akufo Addo in 2017. The work of those undefined, amorphous creations must revert to established entities in the civil and public service that perform similar, if not same functions,” Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson stressed.

Meanwhile, the Minority is calling for an immediate reduction in the number of Ministers from the current 86 to 65.