UG students arrested over disturbances on campus granted GH¢50,000 bail

The 18 students of the University of Ghana who were arrested for allegedly causing disturbances on campus have been granted bail to the sum of GH¢50,000.

The students were picked up last week by the Ghana Police Service following a clash on the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The 18 were among aggrieved past and continuing students who stormed the University premises to protest Management's new residential policy restricting continuing students from occupying the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah residential Halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.

Subsequently, the students were put before an Accra Circuit Court and remanded into custody for unlawful conduct.

Appearing before Circuit Court 4 on February 20, the students were granted bail with two common sureties without justification.

Counsel for 16 of the 18 students, Albert Quashigah speaking after the court proceedings said the defense was only in court today to seek bail for the students which was granted.

“Our business today was only to apply for bail and the judge was generous and granted us the bail, and we are now taking steps to execute the bail that has been granted to us”.

Though he was optimistic, he feared the processes of the court may delay the bail execution and have the students released by the end of day today.

“This administrative process of the court can be a bit delayed, and we are hoping to execute the bail and have the students freed by the close of the day. It can take some time, but I am only hoping that we will be able to execute the bail to free these students, so they can return back to their studies,” Mr. Quashigah added.

