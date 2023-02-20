Joshua Generation of Glorious Zion Church shows love to Patmos Orphanage

February is widely regarded as the month of love; a time to celebrate Valentine's Day and remember love - emphasising the importance of showing love to one another and also emulating God who first showed love by giving mankind His only begotten son.

It is in line with this that the children's wing of the Glorious Zion Church in Obuasi known as the Joshua Generation on Sunday, 19th February, 2023 decided to show love to the Patmos Children's Home, an orphanage at Tewobaabi, a community near Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

The gesture by the children was inspired by a Sunday school teacher Ampofo Yaw Manu who led them to make the donation to enable the home cater for some of its pressing needs and to show love to the children of the Home.

He said one of the tenants of the church was to inculcate in the children the act and benefits of giving and showing love to one another. " it is for this reason that the children donated towards this worthy cause."

The children's wing of the church donated items such as toiletries, chocolates, milo, rice, cooking oil, used clothes etc.

Mr. Manu reiterated the need for well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions to extend support to the children's home to cushion the caretakers. He said, " there is the need for people to support children's home since it is obvious that the caretakers go through torrid times to provide for the children".

HEAD OF HOME

Receiving the items on behalf of the children whose ages ranged between 2 and 17 years, Madam Akua Mmerah the CEO of the Patmos Children's Home thanked the church for the gesture.

She said she was particularly excited that the donation came from the children's wing of the church. She said it is always heartwarming to see children donate towards a good cause.

She appealed to other groups to come to the aid of the orphanage which largely depends on the support of benevolent individuals and institutions.

MANUFACTURING OF SMOCK

Madam Mmerah revealed that the children have been trained on how to sew smocks hence have been able to produce them in commercial quantities.

She however entreated the general public to patronize the smock made from the orphanage which she added comes at a lower cost.

She noted the donation was timely since the home had many needs to deal with including the purchasing of food items and toiletries for the upkeep of the kids.