Archbishop of Canterbury visits Mahama

Ahead of his departure to the Munich Security Conference 2023, former President John Dramani Mahama the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rt. Hon. Justin Welby and a delegation from the Anglican Church at his residence in Accra.

The archbishop was in Ghana for the 18th plenary meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council (ACC-18).

Their discussions centered on a wide range of national and global issues including the economic challenges facing Ghana, how the church can contribute towards improving the quality of education and its role in the fight against corruption, climate change, the quest for peace in the world, and the upcoming Nigerian elections.

With Mr Mahama to receive the Archbishop of Canterbury were the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fifi Kwetey, National Vice Chairperson of the NDC and an Anglican Sherry Ayittey, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Vice Chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi, also an Anglican, and his Special Aide Joyce Mogtari.

Source: Classfmonline.com