Bawku: Mamprugu 'rebels' fight off army's attempt to arrest overlord, usurper chief; vandalise police station, NPP office

Soldiers deployed by the government to Nalerigu in the North East Region of Ghana to arrest a usurper chief of the volatile Bawku town on Sunday night (19 February 2023) had to retreat after a phalanx of local rebels resisted their mission, occasioning a near-fatal standoff.

The arrest attempt followed a warrant issued by a High Court in Bolgatanga to that effect.

The warrant covers the usurper Bawku Naba and the overlord of Mamprugu traditional area for roles in the enskinment on Wednesday.

The government, after what it said was an illegal coronation ceremony, issued a statement via the Information Ministry on February 15, describing the event as a national security violation.

“The government condemns developments in Nalerigu today, February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security,” the statement signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

It added: “Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.”

Following the standoff, the youth rebels vandalised a nearby police station and as well as an office of the governing New Patriotic Party in the area.

Just recently, the government renewed the recurrent curfew on the area following the killing of some 10 civilians by the army in relation to the decades-old chieftaincy conflict that has plagued the area and deprived the residents of peace and development.

-Classfmonline.com