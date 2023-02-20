Ashanti Regional Minister tours Ejura-Sekyedumase; praises chief for social projects

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah says the chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, deserves a national award for embarking on major developmental projects in the area.

According to him, residents in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality and the Ashanti Region as a whole have benefited immensely from the Chief’s projects in every sector of the economy for which the government is very grateful.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah said this when he visited some infrastructural projects initiated by the Ejura Traditional Council on Thursday February 17, 2023.

"The Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II together with his elders has a tall list of projects and interventions which have contributed significantly to the e development of the Ashanti Region and I must say he’s a prolific chief," he stated.

Health Sector

"I recall how Barima Osei Hwedie II single-handedly constructed a seven-bedroom apartment for doctors working at the Ejura Government Hospital; he has also released a 15-acre land for the construction of a district hospital under the Agenda 111 project.

"The chief also lead a project to construct a wall around the Ejura Government Hospital to prevent encroachment and trespassing of people from the facility," he indicated.

Security Sector

"In the area of security, Barima Osei Hwedie II led the Ejura Traditional Council to provide a seven-bedroom apartment for officials of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS.

“Another monumental project of the hardworking chief includes the construction of an ultramodern Divisional Police Headquarters which is 90 per cent complete now, the release of over 600 acres of land for the Ghana Prisons Service which cost them nothing, construction of a military base to host officers of the Ghana Armed Forces to stem security in the area.

"The education sector was not left out as the traditional council has constructed a six-unit classroom block for the Ejura Anglican Primary School, the council also advocated for a new dining hall facility for the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School which the government has agreed to do," he said.

The Ashanti Regional Minister again commended Barima Osei Hwedie II for footing the GH¢10,000 bills incurred by the student who sustained a fractured leg in the Ejuraman Anglican SHS disaster.

"We understand Barima Osei Hwedie II has been sponsoring hundreds of underprivileged students to get access to quality education at various levels," he stressed.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah disclosed that the Ejurahene has embarked on other social intervention programs including the construction of over 10 boreholes for communities without potable water and the provision of vast lands for the construction of a market and bus terminal.

He emphasized that the chief’s efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the area by involving all tribes in all programs and activities within his jurisdiction are some remarkable achievements that need commendation.

"I have witnessed the series of unprecedented infrastructure development projects springing up in all the Communities under his reign and I say he’s an amazing traditional ruler who deserves a special page in the Region's history," he emphasised.