Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: The Attorney General is obstructing progress of Bill – Sam George

20.02.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has opened up on why the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is not making progress.

According to him, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been obstructing the process.

Sam George who is unhappy has warned that he and his colleagues will soon show the Attorney General they also have power.

“Respectfully I will say the Attorney General is filibustering with the Bill. I will say the Attorney General is a clog in the wheel of parliament and he must take notice that we are taking keen notice of it and we will flex our muscle as parliamentarians very soon with him,” Sam George said in an interview with 3FM.

The Ningo Prampram MP further explained, “After we finished with the work of all the 176 memos we had and the committee has done the clause by clause consideration, it is now the Attorney General saying he has a memo to bring.

“We are looking to see if Tuesday he will be available. We will address his memo because his memo is something that we will dispatch in just 30 minutes because the substance of his memo has already been dealt with at the Clause by Clause Consideration so that we can go to the floor. He is the Attorney General so he will be given the opportunity to come and debate on the floor.”

Sam George and some colleague Members of Parliament last year started working on the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Despite facing opposition from international organisations and the LGBTQ+ Community, the group has been resolute in its attempt to criminalise LGBTQ+ in Ghana.