NDC won’t be part of Akufo-Addo’s continuous abuse of public purse – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has hit out at the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on social media, Mr. Gyamfi accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being wasteful.

He warns that the NDC won’t be part of what he alleges to be the continuous abuse of the public purse.

“The National Democratic Congress will not be part of the continuous abuse of the public purse by the obese and wasteful Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government,” Sammy Gyamfi said in a post on Twitter.

As indicated in the official press release from the NDC attached in the post above, the party has ordered all Members of Parliament on the Minority side not to approve the new appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the party, Ghana urgently needs a governmental haircut.

“The NDC has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views of most Ghanaians, including Civil Society, that it must be reduced bearing in mind the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government.

“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources,” parts of the NDC press release signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said on Sunday.