God will fix you when you miss something you can’t replace – Franklin Cudjoe consoles Atsu’s family

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of a policy think tank, IMANI Africa has joined the long queue of dignitaries mourning the passing of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

He consoled the family, telling them to take heart because the almighty God will comfort them and replenish their losses.

In a tweet, the policy advisor cited Coldplay’s "Fix You," song, telling the bereaved family and loved ones that there will be lights to guide them through and ignite their bones.

"Adapting a few lines from one of my favourite songs, "Fix You" by Coldplay, to the family of Christian Atsu... and the tears come streaming down your face. When you lose something you can't replace... Lights will guide you home and ignite your bones. And God will fix you," he tweeted on Sunday, February 19.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late Ghanaian footballer who died in a devastating earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border on Monday, February 6, have been returned to Ghana.

A brief ceremony was held during the arrival of the body of the late football icon and philanthropist at the Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 2 VIP section in Accra.

There were many dignitaries present, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, GFA General Secretary George Opare Addo, and several others.

Speaking at the ceremony on the evening of Sunday, February 19, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia expressed his sorrow over Atsu's death.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the deceased's loved ones on behalf of the President and the entire country and promised to give the late player a befitting burial.

"It’s a very sad day that we are here to receive the mortal remains of our son... The tragedy that occurred in Turkey was devastating, and we prayed our brother Christian Atsu would be found alive, but when he was found, he was dead. I will like to, on behalf of the president, extend my condolences to the family.

"From him, we came, and to him shall we return. We pray that the body of Christian Astu will be kept in a safe place," he said.

The Vice President continued, "The state will be fully involved with the family in providing the late Christian Atsu with a befitting burial."

After 12 days in the rubble, the player was found dead in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, in his damaged apartment in Hatay, Turkey.

Meanwhile, the death toll has so far risen to about 45,000, with millions of people rendered homeless in both Turkey and Syria.