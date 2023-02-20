Let’s not joke about BECE aggregates 25 and 35, it's very worrying – Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, a former minister of communications has expressed concern about the poor results being recorded in Basic Education Certificate Examining (BECE) in recent times.

The self-placement school selection module has brought to light some discouraging results from some students in the 2022 BECE.

A parent went viral in a video fighting about the fact that her ward got 35 but couldn’t get school while a friend with an aggregate of 39 got his first choice of school.

"My daughter got an aggregate 35 and didn't get school but her friend who had an aggregate 39 got a school," a stranded mother fumes.

Also, a student in an interview lamented how, despite getting an aggregate of 34, the system would fail to capture his selection but give a school to her friend, who had 35.

“I had an aggregate 34 but I didn’t get a school placement. A classmate had 35 and got his first-choice school,” a student said.

These spark several humorous reactions on social media, with many making fun of the whole situation, which, according to Dr. Omane Boamah is needless.

To him, the nation must be concerned about such poor developments in the country's education by knowing the issues and how to curb them.

“Don’t turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into the butt of jokes! Let’s pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE,” read his tweet on Sunday, February 19.