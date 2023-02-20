NDC orders Minority MPs not to approve Akufo-Addo’s new Ministerial nominees

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a statement ahead of the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees.

In its statement, the opposition party has directed all Members of Parliament belonging to the Minority side not to approve the new nominees.

“The NDC has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views of most Ghanaians, including Civil Society, that it must be reduced bearing in mind the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government.

"Despite numerous appeals, President Akufo Addo has quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone-deaf.

“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources,” parts of the NDC press release signed by its General Secretary Fiif Kwetey said on Sunday.

In the view of the NDC, the most important thing the government can do in this moment of haircuts is to do a "governmental haircut" to cut down the size of appointees.

The NDC in its release notes that its directive to the minority in parliament aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians.

Early this month on February 7, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that President Akufo-Addo had nominated the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others subject to the vetting and approval of Parliament.

Vetting of the nominees is expected to start on Monday, February 20.

Below is a copy of the press release:

February 19, 2023

Enough is enough.

