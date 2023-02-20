NGO organizes free health screening for the aged at Sukura

Modern Women of Wisdom Organization, an all-female non-governmental organisation (NGO) in collaboration with Sugardem Ministries, on Saturday, 18th February, 2023, organised a free health screening for the aged in Sukura, a suburb of Accra.

A team of doctors and nurses who conducted the exercise screened the beneficiaries for sicknesses such as hepatitis B, diabetes, blood pressure, malaria, sight etc.

The Founder of Modern Women of Wisdom Organization, Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko in an interview with the media, said factors like, queuing frustrations, inadequate information, financial burdens etc are gradually making the aged isolated and marginalized in health care delivery in communities.

According to her, NGOs/medical staff should frequently visit the aged in their communities and make health screenings free and eye-catching.

This she said can increase the quality of life for the aged living in Ghana.

Nana Ama encouraged the aged and their caretakers to take advantage of the numerous authorized clinics and hospitals around them and go for regular medical check-ups.

She said the free health screening for the aged would be done once every quarter and would be extended to all the regions and districts of the country.

"It is my hope that caretakers will frequently take the aged to hospital facilities so they can stay strong and healthy," she added.

She expressed gratitude to dex-elo multimedia, property TV, iced all filtered water and DABS creations for supporting the exercise.

The team of doctors and nurses said self-medication and proximity challenges have been some of the barriers for some aged to visit hospital facilities for check-ups.

The medical team said they would continue to organise such programmes to help improve the healthcare of the aged.

"We are very grateful to Modern Women of Wisdom and sugardem ministries for this initiative. It is going to help us a lot because we have always wanted to go for check-up, but we don't have the means to do so," said Awudu and Adjara, two of the beneficiaries.