Dorcas Afo-Toffey provides 5000 boxes of medicines to 33 health centers in Jomoro

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region, has provided 5000 boxes of medicines to all the thirty-three (33) public and private health facilities in the Jomoro Municipality to save lives.

Some of the medicines distributed to the health facilities were; Paracetamol 500mg, IBuprofen 200mg, Antiseptic skin cleanser, Naproxen 220mg, Migraine Relief, Omeprazole, Vitamin A&D ointment, Cetirizine 10mg, Amlodipine+ Atorvastatin, Miconazole vaginal/cream, Allergy Relief and among others.

The medicines were given to the Jomoro Municipal Health Directorate for onward distribution.

Speaking to the newsmen after the distribution, the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey revealed that she did the kind gesture after visiting all the public and private health facilities in the area where she observed that these facilities were not having enough medicines to be given to patients.

She reiterated that one of her topmost priorities was healthcare delivery of her Constituents.

"As a Member of Parliament, healthcare issue of my people is very very important to me. The reason why I have done is so simple, recently I visited all the 33 private and public health centers in Jomoro to know their concerns and I observed that they don't enough medicines to save lives so I promised to provide some medicines to them and today I have honored my pledge", she said.

She took the opportunity, to emphasize that the medicines given to the health centers were not for sale.

"Let me emphasize here that these medicines are not for sale, they are free of charge, I have done this unprecedented gesture because of the love I have for my constituents so I don't hear complaints that these medicines are being sold patients", she stated.

She, therefore, appealed to the management of the health facilities to give out medicines to patients to save lives.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey who was elected as Jomoro MP on December 7th 2020, sized the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements she had done so far in the area of the health in the constituency.

"In 2021, I organized free health screening for my constituents, this year too in January, I have organized another free health screening for my constituents, I have donated ambulance to Half Assini Government Hospital, I'm planning to provide CHPS compounds for some communities", she said.

She called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to as a matter of urgency construct houses for doctors and staff of Elubo Government Hospital.

She pledged her total commitment to continuing to support healthcare delivery in the constituency.

The Chief of Ezilinbo, Nana Kolora Blay IV thanked the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey for thinking about the good people of Jomoro by providing with them free medicines.

He described the kind gesture as unprecedented since 1992 and encouraged the MP to do more for her Constituency.

He called on the government to provide health equipment to Half Assini Government Hospital and other health facilities.

He also appealed to the government to post more health workers to Jomoro to save lives.

On his part, Dr. Gabriel Yengliereh, the Municipal Health Director of Jomoro, expressed his profound appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey abundantly.

He promised the MP that the medicines would be used to achieve it intended purpose.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the MP to support the health directorate with thermometers and computers to be distributed to the health facilities in the Jomoro Municipality.

Moreover, some of the residents who spoke to the media gave thanks to Dorcas Afo-Toffey for thinking about them.

They promised to rally behind the MP in prayers to get more opportunities and purchasing power to develop the Jomoro Municipality.