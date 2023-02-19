Chief of Sefwi Bodi reiterates commitment to supervise government projects in his area

The Chief of Sefwi-Bodi traditional area, Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio has reinstated his commitment to supervise government projects in his area to ensure their smooth completion.

He noted that if development projects were effectively monitored, shoddy works would be avoided and value for money would be ensured.

Nana Kwasi Ofori who doubles as the Adontihene of Sefwi wiawso traditional council was speaking at the 2023 Annual Yam Festival of the people of Sefwi – Bodi traditional Area.

The yam festival is celebrated annually to take stock of development activities in the area, enhance family get-together, reunion and the way forward.

He urged his people to closely monitor all government projects in the area, that he noted would help to know whether the contractors were doing the right thing or not and that it would also prevent the contractors from doing shoddy works.

”As citizens it is our duty to see to it that all government projects are smoothly and well executed, because it is due to the lack of supervision that we have numerous uncompleted government projects in the district “.

GNA