BECE: Aggregate 35, 25 report not a joke; let's reflect on cause of this worrying national problem — Omane Boamah

A former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah has said there is a need to reflect on what he describes as a disturbing national issue following the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who obtained aggregates 25 and 35.

He described this situation as worrying for which steps must be taken to correct it.

Following the release of the Computerised School Selection Placement, some parents thronged placement centers to register their displeasure over the inability of their wards to secure the school of their choice.

“I had an aggregate 34 but I didn’t get a school placement. A classmate had 35 and got his first-choice school,” a student also said.

This caused several social media activists to comment on the performance of the students.

Commenting on this in a tweet, Dr Omane Boamah said “Don’t turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into butt of jokes! Let’s pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE”.

—3news.com