NGO calls for financial support to procure machine, vaccines to fight Hepatitis B

Mumbies Foundation

The fight against hepatitis B infection continues as Mumbies Foundation is urging the general public to support with funds to deal with the viral disease.

As a Non-Governmental Organisation, Mumbies Foundation has for some time now contributed immensely to the fight against the deadly disease with the support of Effutu lawmaker, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

However, the quest to help deal with the disease comes with many challenges the major one being funds.

It is in line with this that the Foundation is seeking financial assistance to raise $25,000.00 dollars to help deliver on its mandate of ensuring that hepatitis B infection is minimised if not completely eradicated in the coming years.

The money is expected to be used for the purchase of a hepatitis B viral load testing machine, test kits and vaccines as well as offer free services to people.

The financial support is also targeted to save over 200 new born babies from liver cancer and mother-to-child infections, which seems to be a major challenge in dealing with the disease.

Project Manager for Mumbies Foundation, Israel Adorbley is, however, urging all cooperate bodies, companies as well as other bodies to come on board to raise the needed funds for its operations.