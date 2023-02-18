Kumasi: Level 200 students who jumped from 4th floor of Ultimate Hostel dead

A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has died after jumping from the fourth floor of the Ultimate Hostel.

The level 200 student studying Industrial Art jumped from the hostel former called Evandy – Bomso on Friday, February 17.

Reports gathered indicate that he was attempting to escape the Police by jumping from one balcony to another.

This was after he and some friends were reported to the Police for allegedly smoking weed.

He was rushed to KNUST Hospital by a commercial vehicle driver but was pronounced dead on arrival.

He is said to have died instantly from the crash.

The family of the deceased student has since been informed of the incident and is expected on campus today, Saturday, February 18, for a first-hand briefing.

Two other students who were in the room with the deceased at the time they attempted to evade Police arrest have been picked up to assist with the Police investigation.