Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged students, resident in university halls, to emulate the virtues of iconic statesman and nationalist, John Mensah Sarbah, whose life is a blueprint for leadership and sacrifice.

He said residential freedom on university campuses should not be a conduit for students to engage in mischief, crime, waywardness and hooliganism, but should be an opportunity to promote unity and patriotism to inspire national development.

Vice President Bawumia gave the advice on Friday when he launched the 60th Anniversary of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, University of Ghana, Legon.

The year-long anniversary is on the theme: “Re-engineering Quality Residential Services: Adopting Technology, Embracing Partnerships”.

It will be an occasion to reconnect the younger generation of the Hall's residents to the older ones, network and raise funds to renovate residential facilities including washrooms, tiles, water closets and ceiling fans.

Some distinguished alumni of the Hall, who attended the launch, were Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Betty Mould Iddrisu and Gloria Akuffo, both former Attorneys General and Ministers of Justice, Professors Addai-Mensah and Ernest Aryittey, both former Vice Chancellors of the University, and Prof. Badu Akorsah, a former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.

The Mensah Sarbah Hall had produced notable statesmen and women serving in various positions including lawyers, religious leaders, politicians and supreme court judges.

The Vice President , therefore, entreated the current residents of the Hall to be inspired by those distinguished personalities and the life of their great mentor, John Mensah Sarbah.

He expressed the belief that the dialogues and interactions between the old and the younger generations would foster institutional cohesion and synergy to yield new visions and revitalise them for greater achievements.

“Let residential life instil the virtues of diligence, brotherhood and selfless service. And let these virtues encourage a passion that could leave behind footprints that are worthy of emulation by future generations.”

Dr Bawumia said the progressive ideals of John Mensah Sarbah captured in the motto: ” Think and Look Ahead” inspired him and encouraged the Government’s digitalisation agenda.

In that vein, he said, the thinking and looking ahead vision should compel the University to modernise the residential system to cope with increasing demands for tertiary education and leverage on digitisation in the allocation of halls of residence, hostels, classrooms and laboratories.

Dr Roger Ayimbilla Atinga, the Mensah Sarbah Hall Master, in his welcome remarks, said 60 years in the life of every institution was a significant milestone worthy of celebration.

He expressed the and belief that the Hall had built a unique and enviable tradition and produced notable statesmen and women serving in various positions in Ghana and in the diaspora.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include public lectures, site visits, health talk and screening, fun games, homecoming, thanksgiving service and dinner.

An awards night would climax the celebration in October, this year.

Vice President Bawumia unveiled a statue sponsored by the Alumni, in honour of John Mensah Sarbah for his meritorious service to the nation.

The Hall was established in 1963 and was the youngest of the five traditional halls of residence of the University of Ghana.

The hall, being the first mixed hall of the University, was named after John Mensa Sarbah, an iconic statesman from Cape Coast, who fought for justice and equity.

GNA