13 alleged National Security operatives arrested

Some 13 alleged National Security operatives have been arrested at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The syndicate is said to have been illegally operating within the Asiwa enclave, extorting monies from small-scale miners.

At around 12:00pm on Friday, the main Kumasi-Konongo high street was blocked by a police patrol team to halt a speeding Land Cruiser said to be occupied by the supposed National Security operatives.

“We had a tip-off that some people from National Security have been operating in some mining communities in the Bosome Freho District,” a source told Media General‘s William Evans-Nkum.

“We quickly informed our commander who also ordered that we hunt them down.

“We heard they were driving towards Accra from Bomfa junction, so we quickly mounted a barrier in the main street and arrested them.”

There was a face-off, however, with six of the men dressed in military uniform which attracted civilians.

“The soldiers involved initially wanted to resist arrest. They even threatened our commander to strip him off his rank because they are reporting to a high authority.”

A rifle, single bar guns, and and some gold stones were retrieved from them.

Reports say the Minister of National Security , Albert Kan Dapaah, also came around soon before the men were taken to the 4BN in Kumasi.

A joint police and military statement is expected to be issued on Monday, per reports.

