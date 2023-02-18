Rest in the bosom of the almighty God – Akufo-Addo mourns Christian Atsu

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is saddened after hearing of the passing of Black Stars forward Christian Atsu.

In a short statement mourning the demise of the talented winger, the President extended his condolences to the family of the player on not just his behalf but on the behalf of the entire country.

President Akufo-Addo in his statement also prayed for a peaceful rest for the player who spent his last days in Turkey.

“The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away”… Job 1:21

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed.

“May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen,” President Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post.

Christian Atsu was found dead on Saturday morning under the rubble of his apartment building in Turkey where he was playing for Superliga side Hatayspor.

He was found after 12 days of searching following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.