Bawku: If security agencies cannot arrest Mamprugu Nayiri for enskinning rival chief we will arrest him ourselves – Group

A group calling itself Kusaug Youth Movement (KYM) has bemoaned the inability of government to arrest the people behind the enskinment of a new chief to rival the Bawku Naba.

Earlier in the week, there was reports of purported enskinment of a rival chief by the Overlord of Mamprugu, Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II.

Swiftly, government issued a press release condemning the act and stressed that the security agencies will arrest anyone who holds himself as the Bawku Naba other than the lawfully gazetted Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

According to Kusaug Youth Movement, it has been waiting patiently for the security agencies in the country to arrest the chief of Mamprugu, Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, and his elders who enskinned the rival Bawku Naba but nothing has been done.

Unhappy about the inaction, the group says it will take matters into its own hands to arrest the perpetrators of the unlawful enskinment.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as you are all aware, it has been three (3) days ago when the chief of Mamprugu, Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, purportedly enskinned one Alhaji Seidu Abagre, a Mamprusi man as a rival Chief for Bawku in clear violation of the laws of Ghana and calling a bluff of the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court of it’s 2003 decisions.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the Media, since the Security Agencies have been unable to locate and arrest the people engaged in criminality and lawless acts that is bringing the name of Bawku to public ridicule, we the Youth of Kusaug are by this Press Conference declaring our readiness and willingness to help find and arrest these criminals for prosecution. We shall leave no stone unturned to apprehend these criminals, and hand them over to the Police for prosecution,” parts of a press release from the Kusaug Youth Movement said.

The group insists that its members will be doing so as law-abiding citizens and in conformity with the 1992 constitution that imbibes in them to fight any attempt that would cause an injury to the constitution and the laws of Ghana.

The Youth of Kusaug argues that the enskinment of the rival chief is backwardness and irresponsible, which must not only be stopped, but the government must show goodwill, and faith in protecting the chieftaincy institution to preserve the envious democratic institution governed by rule of law and not the reverse.