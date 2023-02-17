"Stop the arrogantly ignorant statement" — Movement for Justice Ghana dares Ablakwa over unpaid taxes, unregistered companies

17.02.2023 LISTEN

The Movement For Justice Ghana, a governance and accountability group has responded to claims by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that he neither operates unregistered companies nor unpaid his taxes.

According to the group, the North Tongu Member of Parliament and Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament peddled "blatant lies" in his attempt to purge himself from queries raised in a petition the group filed to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Registrar of Companies on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

The group further asserts, among others that, "On Parliament website, under his name [Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa], Savvi Solutions is listed as a business of which he was the Managing Director. Furthermore, Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd is a company incorporated in September 2021 and has three directors, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose residential address is No. 565, Airport Hills, Accra, Frederick Amissah, and Nuhela Seidu, also the Company Secretary. Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the sole shareholder of the company and holds 500,000 shares, for which he paid GHc500,000.00 in cash as consideration."

It added, "Obviously, the principles of corporate governance and the role of directors are completely lost on Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, which is what, probably, led him to make that arrogantly ignorant statement on his Facebook page."

This comes after the North Tongu lawmaker denied owing taxes.

Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post asked Ghanaians to treat the “phoney group” with utter contempt.

“Discerning Ghanaians know crime and corruption are fighting back.

“Treat that phoney group with utter contempt. I do not owe taxes neither am I operating any business or farm,” the lawmaker stated.

He added that “The GRA has not issued any demand or tax default notice directed at me. Their lousy machinations have already failed.”

