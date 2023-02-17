Assembly Members want Accra Major sacked

Some 11 Assembly Members in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) are demanding the removal of the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Elizabeth Sackey.

They have petitioned the office of the Presiding Member for the AMA, Alfred Asiedu Adjei aka Paa Joe for a vote of no confidence to be moved on the Chief Executive.

In the resolution, the eleven petitioners raised issues including the Mayor not executing any tangible projects to show after more than a year as the Mayor of Accra.

They are also accusing her of abandoning uncompleted projects within the Metropolis started by her predecessors, intimidations and threats, procurement breaches, and nepotism among others.

Commenting on the resolution, the Presiding Member pointed out that even though the petition is against the mayor who is both the administrative and political head, all the various departments concerned in the petition would be called to respond to the petition as well.

According to the PM, the petition against the MCE would be heard by a fact finding committee on Monday 20th February 2023.

“When you the presiding member receives a petition, you have seven days to respond to that and quickly have an assembly meeting to set up a committee to delve into all the issues that have been raised. Per natural justice, we have to also give the Chief Executive the opportunity to also be represented to respond to the allegations that have been raised, so on Monday I am calling for an emergency assembly meeting,” he said on 3FM.

He commended the petitioners for using the assembly's procedure to address their grievances instead of resorting to hitting the streets.

