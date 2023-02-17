Three grabbed over GHC1,300,000 gold scam

Three persons have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly swindling a businessman of GHC1,300,000.

The three accused persons are said to have collected the amount under the pretext of securing the businessman two kilograms of gold but they failed to honour their promise.

The three: Gabriel Koomson, Abeiku Tetteh and Obeng Mensah have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit defrauding and defrauding by false pretence.

They have denied the charges and the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has admitted each accused person to bail in the sum of one million cedis bail each with four sureties each.

The court stated that two of the sureties should be justified with landed property.

The accused persons would reappear on March 7, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, told the Court that the complainant Mr Kojo Boateng, a businessman, resided in Accra whilst the accused persons were residents of Kwabenya, Akuapim Mampong and Oyarifa, respectively.

The prosecution said the complainant and Koomson were very good friends.

It said on February 7, 2023, the complainant informed Koomson that he had some investors who wanted two kilos of gold to buy but he did not know the gold business very well.

The prosecution said Koomson also told the complainant that if the money was given to him, he could get him the gold.

The court heard that on the same day, Koomson went to the complainant’s residence and an amount of GHS 500,000 was given to him in the presence of a witness.

The prosecution said Koomson also informed Tetteh whom he claimed to be his business partner.

It said Tetteh also brought in Mensah and introduced him as his personal driver.

According to the prosecution, on February 8, 2023, the accused persons went to Prestea in search of the gold, but they did not bring any gold to Accra.

It said on February 9, 2023, on their way to Accra, Tetteh informed Koomson that one Alhaji Farouk had informed him that he could get someone to secure him the gold adding, the person would bring the gold to Accra for the transaction.

The prosecution said the said Alhaji Farouk sent Tetteh the person’s phone number.

It said Tetteh contacted the said person who also introduced himself as Isaac Amakye and had agreed to meet Tetteh in Accra.

The prosecution said on February 10, 2023, the accused persons who were in Tetteh’s vehicle drove to Kums Hotel at Lapaz and met Amakye and they all drove to Danbis Hotel at Lapaz to meet one Charles.

It said at the hotel, Charles brought out two metallic substances alleged to be gold and showed it to Koomson and Tetteh.

The prosecution said on the same day, at the Danbis Hotel, Koomson made a video call showing the metallic substances to the complainant as the gold.

It said on February 11, 2023, at about 1000 hours, the accused persons drove back to the said hotel and met Amakye and Charles (now at large) who demanded proof of the money before the gold would be given out.

The prosecution said the accused person drove back to the complainant’s house and collected cash of GHC 1,300,000 from him under the pretext of going to buy the gold.

It said the accused persons after taking the money allegedly drove back to the Hotel and met Amakye and Charles.

The prosecution said Koomson and Tetteh allegedly took the money and went to a room with Amakye and Charles.

It said Koomson allegedly handed over the money to Tetteh and Charles in the room.

The prosecution said Koomson and Amakye took the metallic substance and left for Achimota Mile 7 to test the alleged gold.

The prosecution said a few minutes later, Koomson and Amakye returned with the alleged gold.

The prosecution said Koomson instructed Tetteh to hand over the cash to Amakye and Tetteh did so.

It said Amakye left the room with the money and a few minutes later, one Police Officer and three other guys who were in EOCO vests allegedly entered the Hotel room and handcuffed Charles and took the gold under the pretext of taking him to EOCO for investigation and put him in awaiting vehicle and sped off.

The prosecution said Koomson informed the complainant about the arrest.

It said the complainant with assistance of the Police Patrol team arrested the other accused persons.

GNA