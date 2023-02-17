Minority MPs file private members’ motion to pass resolution on DDEP

Minority in Parliament has filed a private members’ motion for a resolution on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The caucus has sent a notice to the Speaker of Parliament requesting that the full government’s debt restructuring proposal be laid before the House by Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, for discussion.

Since government announced the debt restructuring programme, the minority has rejected the government’s debt exchange programme, which aims to reduce the country’s debt to more sustainable levels.

The government exchanged existing bonds for new ones with a more flexible interest payment plan as part of ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to secure $3 billion in economic support for Ghana.

-citinewsroom