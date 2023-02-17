Bimbilla: 70-year-old man grabbed for allegedly raping 21-year-old woman

17.02.2023 LISTEN

A 70-year-old man is in the custody of the Bimbilla police in Nanumba North municipality in the Northern region for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

What Citi News gathered was that the man claimed to be a native herbalist whom the woman was sent to for treatment.

The man during the treatment allegedly took advantage to have sex with her. The victim subsequently reported the incident to her father.

The case was later reported to the police which led to his arrest.

He was taken to court and has been remanded into police custody for further investigations.

The police have declined to give details on the issue and only said investigations are still in process.

-citinewsroom