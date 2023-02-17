Gov’t officials sabotaging management of Asomdwe Park – Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Oku Anyidoho has indicated that Ghanaians should not blame him if Asomdwe Park deteriorates.

In a post on social media on Friday, February 17, Mr. Anyidoho accused government officials of sabotaging the management of the Park.

He alleges that the sabotage may be as a result of some "greedy bastards" in government wanting to own the Asomdwe Park land.

“The government has still not given me the green light to manage Asomdwe Park so, if you go and find it deteriorating, do not blame Koku Anyidoho & the Atta-Mills Institute,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said in a post on Twitter.

The sidelined NDC member added, “The President, graciously, built, and commissioned, Asomdwe Park. I don’t understand why the same members of the Government, are sabotaging the management of the Asomdwe Park. Is it because, some, greedy bastards, want to own the Land?”

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 24, 2022, commissioned the refurbished Asomdwe Park.

It was commissioned at a ceremony put together in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the death of the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.