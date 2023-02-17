Every gov’t since 1992 has disappointed Ghanaians – Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has indicated that she believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has failed to live up to expectations.

Giving her assessment of government, the celebrated former Supreme Court Justice said every government since the 1992 Constitution came into force including the current Akufo-Addo's government has been disappointing.

“I’ve been disappointed with every single government we have had under this Constitution. Because, after all that, we went through with the military and everything, and we centred the Constitution as the guiding principle, at least, constitutionalism should have been what should have been guiding us but we have eroded so many standards, we’ve eroded so many principles.

“Yes, it’s not only the NPP government, as far as I’m concerned, but every government has also failed us,” former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo said.

The former Chief Justice has been vocal in the past week after she joined the Pensioner Bondholders Forum to demand that government exempt pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

During the protest of the pensioners last Friday, Sophia Akuffo accused government of being wicked towards the aged.

Since coming out to speak for the pensioners, the former Chief Justice has been praised by many including the Minority in Parliament.

However, she was criticised by Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP.

“For a former CJ to take up a noble cause such as she did but at such late hour when all was done and for all that publicity, she owed it to herself and her social standing to have understood the issues far better than what she exhibited last Friday. She is bigger than that,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in a Tweet.